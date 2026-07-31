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Noticias Principales

Con 500 árboles planean brindar sombra y mejorar el ambiente en la ciudad de Indio

KESQ
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Published 10:26 AM

INDIO, California (KUNA) — La ciudad de Indio recibirá 500 árboles que al ser plantados darán sombra para reducir el calor y mejorar la calidad del aire, con ello se espera fomentar la resiliencia climática, como parte de un programa regional de subvenciones de 2,9 millones de dólares.

En una reunión de la comisión de sostenibilidad celebrada el lunes, el personal informó que la ciudad
recibirá los árboles en los próximos meses; 250 se plantarán en espacios públicos
y la otra mitad en zonas privadas.

El Distrito de Irrigación Imperial (IID), en colaboración con la Asociación de Gobiernos
del Valle de Coachella (CVAG), obtuvo los fondos de la subvención el año pasado a través
del programa de subvenciones de la Ley de Reducción de la Inflación de Cal Fire.

La iniciativa "Árboles de sombra para los desiertos del sur de California" es un
programa de tres años diseñado para plantar 6.000 árboles en comunidades desatendidas
de los valles Imperial y Coachella, según el sitio web del IID.

La ciudad se encargará de plantar los árboles en espacios públicos, mientras que los funcionarios del IID y de la CVAG se ocuparán de seleccionar las ubicaciones para la plantación de árboles en propiedades privadas.

El personal de la ciudad indicó que prevé que los árboles estén plantados para finales de 2027.

Juan Montesló es el reportero principal de noticias Telemundo 15 y se le puede contactar en juan.monteslo@telemundo15.com o vía facebook , manténgase al tanto de las noticias que tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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