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Noticias Principales

El Valle de Coachella acogerá la primera edición de la Convención de Dancing With The Stars

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Published 7:46 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, California (KUNA)— El Acrisure Arena será el recinto que albergará la primera edición de Dancing with the Stars Con, que se celebrará del 31 de julio al 2 de agosto.

Dancing with the Stars Con 2026 incluye una variedad de eventos protagonizados por los bailarines profesionales favoritos de los fans y celebridades invitadas, creando así la celebración definitiva para la audiencia.

Este espectacular debut comenzará el viernes 31 de julio a las 6:00 p. m., permitiendo a los fans y a los artistas interactuar a través de paneles en vivo, sesiones de preguntas y respuestas y experiencias únicas para los seguidores, todo ello en honor a los 20 años de historia del programa.

"Para Dancing with the Stars, siempre ha sido algo más que una simple competición; se trata de valentía, conexión y de los momentos inolvidables que unen a las personas a través de la danza. Durante años, nuestros fans han pedido más formas de interactuar con el programa, y ​​estamos encantados de haber creado esta oportunidad excepcional e inmersiva para vivir la magia, la música, el movimiento, la emoción y el corazón que siguen haciendo que este programa sea tan especial", declaró Ryan O’Dowd, presidente de Programas sin Guion de BBC Studios y productor ejecutivo de Dancing with the Stars.

Celebridades favoritas del público, como Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, Jojo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, Kristi Yamaguchi y Ginger Zee, asistirán junto a sus antiguas parejas de baile a este evento único e irrepetible.

Juan Montesló es el reportero principal de noticias Telemundo 15 y se le puede contactar en juan.monteslo@telemundo15.com o vía facebook , manténgase al tanto de las noticias que tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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