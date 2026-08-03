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Noticias Principales

No se reportan heridos tras el aterrizaje de emergencia de un avión en el aeropuerto de Thermal

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Published 3:45 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Un avión realizó un aterrizaje de emergencia el lunes por la tarde en el aeropuerto de Thermal.

El incidente se notificó por primera vez alrededor de las 2:45 p.m. Las autoridades indicaron que una pequeña aeronave privada sufrió un incendio en el alternador, lo que obligó a realizar un aterrizaje de emergencia en el aeropuerto de Thermal.

El incendio se extinguió antes de que los bomberos llegaran al lugar, poco antes de las tres de la tarde. Un portavoz de CAL FIRE ha confirmado que la zona ya está despejada.

Había tres personas a bordo de la aeronave. No se han registrado heridos.

El Aeropuerto Internacional de Palm Springs suspendió temporalmente el tráfico aéreo con destino al Aeropuerto de Thermal. Desde entonces, el tráfico aéreo se ha reanudado.

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Jesus Reyes

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