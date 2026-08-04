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Noticias Principales

Abren nueva gasolinera Agua Caliente con precios bajos en Palm Springs

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 8:27 AM
Published 8:23 AM

Los conductores de Palm Springs ya cuentan con una nueva opción para cargar gasolina. La Tribu Agua Caliente de los Indios Cahuilla inauguró su segunda estación de combustible en el Valle de Coachella.

La nueva gasolinera está ubicada en la esquina de Dinah Shore Drive y Lawrence Crossley Road.

Antes de su apertura, el precio de la gasolina regular era de 4 dólares con 99 centavos por galón, uno de los más bajos en Palm Springs.

La inauguración ocurre mientras California continúa registrando algunos de los precios de gasolina más altos del país.

Además de la estación de servicio, el lugar cuenta con una tienda de conveniencia, 24 bombas de gasolina y un área de juegos con 90 máquinas tragamonedas.

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Nancy Prado

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