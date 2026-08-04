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Noticias Principales

Policía de Indio intensifica operativo contra carreras callejeras y maniobras peligrosas

KESQ
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Published 8:19 AM

El Departamento de Policía de Indio anunció que reforzará la vigilancia en los puntos donde suelen reunirse conductores que participan en carreras callejeras y maniobras peligrosas.

Las autoridades señalaron que lo que comienza como reuniones de aficionados a los automóviles ha derivado en exceso de velocidad, derrapes y otras conductas peligrosas tanto en calles como en estacionamientos.

Como parte del operativo, los oficiales vigilarán los lugares donde comúnmente se realizan estos encuentros y responderán de inmediato a los reportes de conducción imprudente.

La policía advirtió que quienes sean sorprendidos participando en carreras ilegales o manejando de forma temeraria podrían recibir multas, ser arrestados, enfrentar el decomiso de su vehículo, la suspensión de su licencia de conducir o incluso cargos penales, dependiendo del caso.

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Nancy Prado

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