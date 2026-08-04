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Noticias Principales

Proyecto de tobogán acuático en La Quinta Resort genera inconformidad entre vecinos

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Published 8:16 AM

Los planes para instalar un nuevo tobogán acuático en el La Quinta Resort han generado inconformidad entre algunos residentes de las comunidades cercanas.

El proyecto forma parte de una remodelación del área principal de albercas del histórico hotel e incluye mejoras en la alberca familiar, el área de spa, una nueva zona de juegos acuáticos y un tobogán.

La estructura contará con dos toboganes, uno de aproximadamente 22 pies de altura y otro cercano a los 30 pies.

El La Quinta Resort realizó una reunión informativa con residentes de la comunidad vecina La Quinta Tennis Villas, donde presentó los planos y las imágenes del proyecto.

Sin embargo, habitantes de otras comunidades cercanas aseguraron que no fueron tomados en cuenta ni invitados a participar en la discusión sobre la propuesta.

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Nancy Prado

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