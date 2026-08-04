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Noticias Principales

Sentencian a hombre por tiroteo que dejó herido a un agente en Thousand Palms

KYMA
Freepik
KYMA
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Published 8:06 AM

Un residente de Desert Hot Springs fue sentenciado por su participación en un tiroteo ocurrido en una zona comercial de Thousand Palms en 2023, donde resultaron heridos un agente del Sheriff y uno de los sospechosos.

José Eduardo Rosales Pérez fue condenado a siete años de prisión.

Su coacusado, Kristian Galeana, continúa enfrentando dos cargos por intento de asesinato de un agente del orden, además de un cargo por posesión de un arma de fuego siendo un delincuente convicto y adicto a narcóticos, así como otro por posesión de municiones.

También enfrenta dos agravantes por presuntamente disparar un arma de fuego y causar lesiones graves.

El caso contra Galeana sigue en proceso judicial.

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Nancy Prado

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