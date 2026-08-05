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Noticias Principales

Caltrans repavimentará la carretera 111 cerca de Palm Springs

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Published 7:18 AM

Caltrans iniciará en septiembre un proyecto de 3.2 millones de dólares para repavimentar la carretera 111 cerca de Palm Springs. Se espera que los trabajos concluyan a finales de 2026.

La obra abarcará el tramo que va desde el Freeway 10 hasta el área ubicada al oeste de Tramway Road, con el objetivo de mejorar las condiciones de la carretera.

Las cuadrillas trabajarán de lunes a viernes, de 7 de la mañana a 4 de la tarde.

Durante las obras habrá cierres parciales de carriles; sin embargo, Caltrans informó que al menos un carril en cada dirección permanecerá abierto en todo momento.

Las autoridades advirtieron que los conductores deberán reducir la velocidad y anticipar retrasos mientras duren los trabajos.

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Nancy Prado

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