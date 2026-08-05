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Noticias Principales

Capacitan a personal del Distrito Escolar de Palm Springs para apoyar a los estudiantes

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Published 7:24 AM

El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Palm Springs realizó una jornada de capacitación para su personal de apoyo en la preparatoria Rancho Mirage High School.

La sesión reunió a 675 empleados, quienes recibieron entrenamiento en temas relacionados con el apoyo a los estudiantes en todo el distrito.

Entre los temas abordados estuvieron el manejo de conducta, prácticas inclusivas, enseñanza de matemáticas, procedimientos de salud especializados y salud mental.

Las autoridades escolares señalaron que el personal de apoyo desempeña un papel fundamental durante la jornada escolar, incluyendo los cambios de clase, la hora del almuerzo y otras actividades fuera del salón.

El distrito afirmó que invertir en la capacitación de sus empleados también significa invertir en el éxito y bienestar de los estudiantes.

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Nancy Prado

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