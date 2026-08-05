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Noticias Principales

Fundación de los Marines otorga becas a estudiantes del Valle de Coachella

MGN
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Published 7:21 AM

Durante los últimos 64 años, la Fundación de Becas del Cuerpo de Marines ha apoyado a estudiantes del Valle de Coachella para que continúen sus estudios universitarios.

Este año, la organización otorgó becas a 2,906 estudiantes, con una inversión récord de más de 12.6 millones de dólares.

La misión de la fundación es honrar a los Marines y a los miembros del cuerpo médico de la Marina apoyando a sus hijos en la búsqueda de una educación superior.

Entre los beneficiados se encuentran los hermanos Alex y Destiny Isonhart, quienes forman parte de los 237 estudiantes que recibieron una beca.

Ambos aseguraron que este apoyo les permitirá alcanzar sus metas y convertirse en la mejor versión de sí mismos.

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Nancy Prado

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