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Noticias Principales

Mujer se declara culpable de asesinar a su esposa, una bombera estatal

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Published 7:08 AM

Una mujer se declaró culpable de asesinato en segundo grado por la muerte de su esposa, una bombera estatal que prestó servicio en el Valle de Coachella.

Yolanda Marodi, de 54 años, admitió haber asesinado a Rebecca Marodi, con quien llevaba dos años de matrimonio, la noche del 17 de febrero de 2025.

La sentencia está programada para el próximo mes y, como parte del acuerdo, Yolanda Marodi enfrentará una condena de entre 36 años y cadena perpetua en una prisión estatal.

De acuerdo con documentos de la corte, Rebecca Marodi había decidido poner fin al matrimonio poco antes de que ocurriera el homicidio.

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Nancy Prado

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