Overcoming Addiction

Recovery group meetings move to online during coronavirus pandemic
Many of us have been practicing social distancing by staying at home, but for those in recovery, self-isolation can be dangerous. “80 percent of my…
Many of us have been practicing social distancing by staying at home, but for those in recovery, self-isolation can be dangerous. “80 percent of my…
Did you know that excessive worry about catching COVID-19 can actually increase the risk of catching…
A mental health disorder can negatively impact all areas of life, including home life, our jobs, our health, and our…
Drug addiction can often be spotted just by the…
When taking the first important step toward recovery, there are some things to consider before deciding on the type of rehab that is best suited for…
A celebration for Ken Seeley Rehab Center as they open their doors to a new location on Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs. Councilmember,…
The first trailers owned by the Federal Emergency Management Agency have already been delivered to the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco. Now,…
It’s widely known that opioids such as fentanyl are driving our nation’s drug overdose deaths. But more people are abusing the powerful stimulant…
Many of us have been practicing social distancing…
Ken Seeley stops by the studio to talk about…