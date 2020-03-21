Recovery group meetings move to online during coronavirus pandemic

News

Many of us have been practicing social distancing by staying at home, but for those in recovery, self-isolation can be dangerous.

“80 percent of my recovery is meetings," said Michael Goldman.

Michael Goldman said he’s been in and out of recovery over the past eight years and relies heavily on group sessions.

“What leads me to my relapse is the lack of meetings and this past year I have been going to a meeting every single day," said Goldman.



As coronavirus concerns continue and as local meeting facilities have closed, Goldman said he’s had to connect virtually with his peers.

“I have talked to alot of people on the phone but there’s something about being able to see other people in recovery," said Goldman. "we listen to each other, its just that sense of community.”

Now, recovery centers are adapting and offering online options for patients including the rehab center at Betty Ford in Rancho Mirage.

“New opportunity for people to get connected through our clinical services RecoveryGo, its a virtual intensive out patient platform that uses the latest technology plus all the clinical expertise,"said William Moyers, Vice President of Public Affairs and Community Relations for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Another treatment center, Ken Seeley Rehab shifting to video conference meetings.



“We host a bunch of meetings on the property but since people can’t come here in person," said Ken Seeley. "We’re asking people that are in the community that want to use our HIPAA compliant zoom platform to put a time and pick a meeting.”



Seeley said finding ways to keep in touch is crucial.

"To be able to do it on your computer, on your iphone where every you are," said Seeley. "Being able to connect to those people is so important for our livelyhood.”

Starting Monday, Ken Seeley Rehab will now offer virtual therapy sessions for those battling with mental health.

“we’re opening it up to the general public, if you’re insurance dependent then you have to be in California but if you aren’t insurance dependent then you can be anywhere in the world," said Seeley.