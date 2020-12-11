Imaginative first grade teacher selected as November ‘One Class At A Time’ winner

Lifestyle

For her innovation and energy, this November winner of the "One Class At a Time" award is Anna Moyer, a first grade teacher from Benjamin Franklin Elementary School. Moyer was nominated by one of her students, Jace, and his mother.



"It was such an honor and a surprise when I received the email that one of my students had nominated me, and it just does my heart good to know that I'm going to be able to provide them with materials and hands-on things that they're going to be able to use at home for art integration," said Moyer.

Moyer said she is using the award to buy art supplies and other educational tools to help bridge the remote learning gap. The $500 award, sponsored by Walter Clark Legal Group, will go toward buying acrylic paints, canvas and more for her students. Walter Clark Legal Group is also gifting Moyer a dash camera.



"It's not commonly known that kids who are getting art education in the earlier years do better academically, soo it is really important. It is a really integral part of the educational process but we honor Anna because not only is she teaching art to kids in the first grade but doing it remotely has to be an incredible challenge," said Clark.

If you'd like to apply to be next month's "One Class At a Time" award, go to kesq.com.