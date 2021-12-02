Best of Coachella Valley: Winners of best food and drinks

Check out what the readers of Coachella Valley Independent voted as the best eats and drinks in the valley.

We got a taste of what Chef Tanya's Kitchen has to offer, and spotlighted winners for Best Pizza, Best Italian, Best Coffee and more!

Check out the full list of winners here:

A full half-hour of coverage of the winners will air on Sunday, December 5, 6:30 and 11:30 pm on KESQ. Plus, in the coming weeks, we will continue to feature winners from some of the over 130 categories that you voted on! Congratulations to all the winners!