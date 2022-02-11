Today is the final day to reserve a ticket to the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway and be eligible for early bird prize

Today is the final day to buy a ticket to the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and be entered to be eligible to win more than just the Desert Hot Springs House.

Call 1-800-535-6748 to reserve your ticket for $100.

The brand new home is being built by GHA Companies in the Agua Dulce gated community. The home will have an estimated value of $470,000, the home will have five bedrooms, three bathrooms, with a spacious walk-in closet, and deluxe walk-in shower.

When you reserve a ticket, you are making a difference in the lives of children battling cancer and helping St. Jude in their mission.

If you get your ticket, TODAY ONLY, you will also be entered to win A Michael Phelps Legend Series Hot Tub with cover, courtesy of Master Spas.





