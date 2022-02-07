Windows installed at Coachella Valley St Jude Dream Home

Progress continues to be made at the St. Jude Dream Home in Desert Hot Springs and it could be yours!

We were out at the home Morning morning that is being built by GHA companies. It's located in the Agua Dulce gated community.

Crews from Window World of Riverside County were installing windows at the home. The company donated all of the windows.

"St. Jude is a wonderful cause. We've been partners since 2008. And I think to date Window World, and its partners and customers and vendors have raised over $8 million for St. Jude's. So we're very proud of that achievement,"

If you haven't gotten your ticket to the Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, you will want to do that before Friday.

When you reserve your ticket for $100 before Friday, you will be entered to win the home and also a Michael Phelps Legend Series LSX 900 hot tub with cover, courtesy of Master Spas.

Call 1-800-535-6748 to reserve your ticket now. Only a limited number of tickets remain and will be sold.

When you reserve a ticket, not only are you going to be eligible to win a home, but you are making a difference in the lives of children battling cancer and helping St. Jude and their mission.