Today is the last day to purchase your St. Jude Dream Home ticket and also be eligible to win a dream vacation

Today is the last day to buy a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway and be entered to also be eligible to win a dream vacation for two.

Call 1-800-535-6748 to reserve your ticket for $100.

The brand new home is being built by GHA Companies in the Agua Dulce gated community. The home will have an estimated value of $470,000, the home will have five bedrooms, three bathrooms, with a spacious walk-in closet, and a deluxe walk-in shower.

When you buy a ticket for $100, you will be entered to not only win the home but also a Sedona weekend getaway for two, courtesy of Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock.

"The Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock has put together a phenomenal package for guests to come to Sedona, Arizona. Beautiful up in the mountains of Arizona and about 5000 feet, they will get to stay in one of our luxury resorts. And one of our signature Red Rock view King suites," said KC Kinsley, general manager at the Hilton Sedona at Bell Rock. "They get round of golf for two, they get spa service for two and our world-class spa. They also get an adventure on a pink Jeep, which is a Jeep adventure tour that'll take them through the Red Rocks. They'll get a chance to experience all there is to do in Sedona, world-class dinner at our resort by our executive chef."