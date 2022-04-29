Floor signing of St. Jude Dream home marks construction milestone

A big milestone was celebrated Thursday inside the St. Jude Dream Home inside the Agua Dulce gated community in Desert Hot Springs.

Those who made the Dream Home a reality had the chance to sign the floor.

You may remember News Channel 3 helped St. Jude and its partners in giving away this home last month, but because of supply chain issues, some construction is still underway.

News Channel 3, along with your help, was able to raise nearly $1 million for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help them in their fight against childhood cancer.

Desert Hot Springs Mayor Pro Tem Gary Gardner was also there today --- excited to have been able to host St. Jude.

"We're really proud to have hosted them here in Desert Hot Springs this year, the first year that they've had one here in DHS and we're really excited to see what GHA and the folks at St. Jude have put together for this thing and excited to welcome a new resident," he told News Channel 3.

That new resident is Jose Gonzalez of La Quinta. Gonzalez is the winner of the brand new home built by GHA Companies.

https://youtu.be/lBeSXV7F6dk

The home is built by GHA Companies and will have an estimated value of $470,000, the home will have five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious walk-in closet, and a deluxe walk-in shower.

Bonus Prize Winners:

Jose Camarena of Desert Hot Springs won our tickets on sale prize, a $2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of the Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Weaver

Maureen Ohara of Indio won our early bird prize, a Michael Phelps Legend Series LSX 900 hot tub with cover courtesy of Master Spas.

Jennifer Arellano of Desert Hot Springs won our bonus prize, a Sedona weekend getaway for two courtesy of Hilton.

Hugo Juarez of Desert Hot Springs won our last chance prize, a $10,000 shopping spree to Mor Furniture for Less.

Thank you to everyone who participated! Thanks to you, we helped raise nearly $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in their fight against childhood cancer.