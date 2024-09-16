Impact Grant: Street Life Project

News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation presented another Impact Grant to a local nonprofit working to improve lives and help those in need.

A $7500 charitable gift was recently awarded to Street Life Project, which aims to provide hope to the hopeless, and inspire life change.

For more than a decade, Street Life Project has provided meals, clothing, hygiene and other needed resources to the homeless throughout the Coachella Valley.

"They are real people, and they just need a hand up," Sally Hedberg said.

The retired teacher has volunteered with the nonprofit to help more than 100 homeless people living in Desert Hot Springs.

"It might be something very simple, it might be something very elaborate like drug rehab and all these things. But they get a bad rap, because most of them are human beings who need some help," she said.

Street Life Project has helped many homeless people transform their lives through hope and faith. The goal is to provide them with the needed tools and resources to get them on the right path.

"It's kind of a difficult thing doing what we do, but we are boots on the ground, reaching out and figuring out where people are. And they trust us," founder Christian Jelmberg said.

Desert Hot Springs officials said the nonprofit has been a great partner for the city as it deals with the homeless crisis.

"It takes government, yes, we need to work through the process being the land-use authority, but nonprofits too. It's a social problem that organizations, governments can come together to solve this problem," city manager Frank Luckino said.

And so, thanks to Sally's help, the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and News Channel 3 presented the nonprofit with a special gift. The $7500 Impact Grant will help the foundation in its mission to help homeless people, specifically in Desert Hot Springs.

"We're just going to be so happy to have that money, and be able to focus more on helping people," Hedberg said.

For more information, visit streetlifeproject.com