Impact Grant: Angel View

News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation presented another Impact Grant to a local nonprofit working to improve lives and help those in need. A $35,000 charitable gift was just awarded to Angel View, which helps children and adults with disabilities reach their maximum potential.

For Luke Pennels and Jose Guardado, Angel View has greatly enhanced their quality of life. "It's a wonderful place," Guardado said.

Both men live in one of Angel View's 16 residential group homes for the disabled, and said they not only benefit from the therapeutic day program at Angel View's Desert Hot Springs headquarters, but also the transportation the Angel View provides.

"It means a lot to go on outings and just to socialize," Pennels said.

The Director of Program Services, Cindy Cliburn, said that's why wheelchair-accessible vans are so important. "It does make an impact on our clients. It makes a difference," she said.

The nonprofit first opened its doors 70 years ago, and accepts clients with a variety of disabilities without regard to race, color or national origin. Right now, there are nearly 100 clients throughout the Valley. "We want our clients to live as normal a life as possible. We want them to be accepted in our community, to be loved and to give love," Cliburn said.

And so, the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and News Channel 3 presented Angel View with a special gift. The $35,000 Impact Grant will help Angel View purchase another van, strengthening its mission to provide compassionate and quality services for people like Luke and Jose.

"It helps us move around and go places," Guardado said.

"This is going to make such a difference in our clients' lives, really and truthfully. I am so grateful. Angel View is grateful," Cliburn said.

For more information on Angel View, including how to volunteer or donate, head to angelview.org.