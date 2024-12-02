Impact Grant: Desert Arc

News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation presented another Impact Grant to a local nonprofit working to improve lives and help those in need. A $23,000 charitable gift was awarded to Desert Arc, which provides opportunities for people with disabilities.

At the Palm Springs Airport, Adam Teixeira is part of a team that helps with daily landscaping services. "It's very rewarding and great to know I'm making a difference in the community. Especially for those who have disabilities," he said.

He's a client of the Coachella Valley nonprofit Desert Arc, which has a variety of programs and services for its 700 clients, designed to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure employment, find homes, interact with others, and reach their highest potential. Desert Arc services include landscaping, janitorial, cafeteria, recycling and shredding.

"They're tremendous employees. They show up all the time. They don't cause employee problems. I'm telling you they're the best group you'll ever employ," Desert Arc President and CEO Richard Balocco said.

Since its inception more than six decades ago, Desert Arc has championed the rights of people with disabilities. The mission: to enhance their quality of life and create opportunities. It's something Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein said is beneficial to both the client and the community. "I've been a big fan of Desert Arc since I moved to the desert. I've seen the great work they're doing, and now that it's part of the city, if we can help push their efforts and support them, it really is terrific for Palm Springs," he said.

The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and News Channel 3 presented Desert Arc with a special gift. The $23,000 Impact Grant will help Desert Arc replace its gasoline-powered machinery with electric, which is now required in Palm Springs. "I'd like to thank both of you very much for standing behind us, giving us the opportunity, and letting us perform. Everything to my knowledge is going fantastic, so thank you!" Balocco said.

Desert Arc helps clients like Teixeira become as self-sufficient as possible, benefiting them for their entire lifetime. "It feels great to know we're making an impact with people who have disabilities in a positive way," he said.

Desert Arc needs another $20,000 to help obtain the electric machinery. For more information on the nonprofit and how to donate, visit desertarc.org.