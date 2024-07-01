French election results boost stocks and the euro

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — French stocks and the euro rallied Monday after results from the first round of elections suggested the far right will inflict a heavy defeat on President Emmanuel Macron but fall short of winning an outright majority in parliament.

France’s CAC 40 index, which represents 40 of the biggest companies listed in Paris, rose 2.7% at the open.

The euro, which tumbled after Macron called the snap election on June 9, touched the strongest level against the dollar in more than two weeks.

Yields on French government bonds, or returns demanded by investors for the risk of holding them, were broadly unchanged after widening significantly compared with their ultra-safe German equivalents in recent days. On Friday, the risk premium over German government debt hit its highest level since the eurozone crisis more than a decade ago.

While the defeat for Macron is likely bad news for France’s precarious finances, the worst-case scenarios for investors appear to have receded.

After unusually high voter turnout Sunday, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party led the first round, clinching 33.15% of the vote, while the left-wing New Popular Front coalition came second with 27.99%. Macron’s Ensemble alliance slumped to a dismal third with 20.76%, according to final results published Monday by France’s Interior Ministry.

“The result is probably better than feared (for markets) but not as good as the status three weeks ago pre-elections,” Mohit Kumar, Jefferies chief economist for Europe, wrote in a note Monday. “The immediate reaction is one of a relief rally.”

Going into the first round, investors feared that voters would elect a far-right or far-left parliament committed to spending more, further swelling the country’s already-high debt and budget deficit — the difference between what the government spends and what it receives in taxes.

At the end of last year, France’s government debt amounted to 110.6% of gross domestic product. The budget deficit reached 5.5% of GDP, one of the highest among the 27 countries in the European Union.

Sunday’s vote may have tempered the risk of extreme fiscal policies in Europe’s second-largest economy, but investors are still concerned that a new, divided parliament won’t be able to tackle the country’s debt problem.

“We could still be looking at the next few years of political paralysis in France with a stalling of the reform process,” said Kumar.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

