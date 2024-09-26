Newsmax and Smartmatic settle 2020 election defamation case on eve of trial

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

The pro-Trump cable channel Newsmax has settled a major 2020 election defamation lawsuit with Smartmatic in a last-minute agreement to avoid a high-stakes trial that posed a significant risk to the small outlet.

“Newsmax is pleased to announce it has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement,” the network said in a statement Thursday.

CNN has reached out to Smartmatic for comment.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately known. The deal comes hours after jury selection got underway in a Wilmington, Delaware, courtroom ahead of opening statements scheduled for Monday.

A loss at trial could have put Newsmax on the hook to pay tens of millions of dollars to Smartmatic, putting the small cable channel in financial peril.

“This is a case that is a bet-your-company case for Newsmax,” Howard Cooper, an attorney for the network, said at a recent pretrial hearing.

The settlement is the latest in a string of 2020 election defamation cases to reach an out-of-court agreement before trial. Fox News famously settled with Dominion Voting Systems last year for $787 million, and the far-right channel One America News settled with Smartmatic earlier this year. Both cases were also about the same 2020 election smears.

Newsmax still faces a separate defamation lawsuit over similar claims that was filed by Dominion. Newsmax denies all wrongdoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

