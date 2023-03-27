Skip to Content
Neighborhood Heroes
Neighborhood Heroes: CASA Volunteers bridge gap for children in court system

CASA Volunteers are court-appointed special advocates who help children going through the court system. In this month's Neighborhood Heroes segment, News Channel 3’s Crystal Jimenez spoke with one volunteer about the impact someone in her position can make on a child going through a tough time.

News Channel 3 wants to celebrate these neighborhood heroes. Tell us about them here. Enter HERE or email SHARE@kesq.com. If you see good happening on social media, share it with us, and tag it #neighborhoodheroes for us to see.

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

