Banning High School’s $26 million construction project to build performing arts theater and construction academy

Banning High School is taking major steps towards career technical education for their students.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay went to Banning High School to learn about their $26 million construction project.

“The buzz in this community is electric right now," Principal of Banning High School, Matt Valdivia told News Channel 3.

A new performing arts center and construction academy are being built right now at Banning High School.

“I think this is a great thing for the community," Superintendent of Banning Unified School District, Robert Guillen said. "This is going to make this high school the jewel of the pass area. There won’t be another high school like this in this area,” Guillen said.

These new facilities are a part of a larger effort to help students get real world experience to set them up for careers right after high school.

“We put a lot of focus on college preparation but college is not for every single student," Valdivia said. "We need to be able to provide opportunities for students that can learn a trade and can learn skills so they can be prepared for careers so it’s really college and career readiness and career preparation that we are trying to accentuate at this high school,” he added.

The 12,000 square foot construction academy will be a place where students can learn skilled trades with the latest high-tech equipment. There will be more classrooms, work areas and even an auto workshop. It’s expected to be complete by July 2020.

The 27,000 square foot performing arts center will include a theater that’ll seat 670 people. It’s expected to be done by December of 2020. Not only will it have a professional stage, orchestra pit and dressing rooms, but also the space will include media and TV production facilities as well.

“This is a once and a lifetime opportunity for our students, for our school, for our district and our community,” Valdivia said.

These projects are being financed by bond money.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to follow the progress of these projects at Banning High School.