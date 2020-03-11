Councilman calls for schools to start Spring Break early as coronavirus concerns grow

News

Desert Hot Springs Councilman Russell Betts called for the Palm Springs Unified School District to implement early activation of scheduled Spring recess in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I'm calling on the Palm Springs Unified School District to close the schools two weeks ahead of the regularly scheduled Spring recess to buy ourselves what may prove to be precious time to see how the corona-virus will develop and play out in our communities," wrote Betts. "This precautionary look is gained with only a very minor disruption to the regular school schedule."

Check out our coronavirus section for the latest local coverage

Spring Break for PSUSD starts on April 6.

Betts told News Channe' 3 that based on what he has seen in places like Italy, two weeks seems like a critical timeframe.

"We've shut down every other major place where people gather, canceled major concerts, the largest gatherings on a regular basis are the schools. And so, it just seemed to me like it was a real simple decision..." Betts said.

As of Wednesday, major events like Coachella, Stagecoach, the BNP Paribas Open have either been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Updated list of local events affected by coronavirus

PSUSD spokesperson Joan Boiko responded to Betts' statement.

She wrote that none of the four Coachella Valley cases has any known connection to local schools.

Boiko also added that county health officials have not advised any of the valley's schools to consider closures at this time, but the district will continue to work with the county.

"We are working with Riverside County Department of Public Health on any steps we need to take regarding curtailing activities or closing any schools," Boiko wrote.

Additionally, the district announced while they have not canceled field trips and school events, they will look at it on a case-by-case basis.

Although Councilman Betts' statement had an officials City of Desert Hot Spring letterhead, it was his opinion. It is not an official citywide opinion.

Doria Wilms, spokesperson for Desert Hot Springs, also sent a statement to PSUSD, voicing the city and other councilmember's support for the district's decision.

"The city and the remaining members of the city council have been in communication with officials of the Palm Springs Unified School District and are fully supportive of any and all decisions that are being made in reference to COVID-19,” Wilms wrote.

If you are feeling ill, health official advise you to stay home from work and call your healthcare provider before going to Urgent Care or the Emergency Room.

Eisenhower Health has set up a convenient Coronavirus Hotline, which is staffed by registered nurses 24 hours a day. The hotline number is (760) 837-8988.

For more information about Coronavirus and the precautions being taken in Riverside County, please visit www.rivcoph.org.