Palm Springs hosts webinar with resources for workers impacted by coronavirus

Palm Springs hosted a virtual town hall over zoom on Thursday morning focused primarily on workers benefits for those impacted by coronavirus.

“We’re gonna get through this...because we are a big family here in Palm Springs,” said Mayor Kors.

The webinar covered topics like unemployment benefits, eviction protection, mortgage relief, workers rights and food assistance to name a few.

One of the most beneficial new resources is the city’s new email address (coronavirusquestions@palmspringsca.gov) and hotline (760.902.1155) dedicated to answering residents’ coronavirus questions.

“We can direct you to the right person or right resource so you can get the information you need,” said Kors.

Leslie Trainor, Deputy Director, Workforce Development for the County of Riverside discussed who qualifies for regular unemployment insurance. She says those that qualify usually receive between $40-450 dollars per week for 26 weeks.

Trainor says additionally, under the new “Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act” (CARES Act) those eligible could receive an extra $600 per week.

“In some cases some folks will actually be earning more income on unemployment unbelievably than they did on their regular earnings if they’re combining both,” said Trainor.

Speakers also stressed the importance of workers knowing their rights. Adding -- employers have to responsibility to:

provide face coverings

ensure 6 feet of distance between employees

ensure sanitation

If you feel unsafe or concerned for your health at work, you’re urged to call the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal-OSHA). They have a 24-hour line to file a report (909-383-4321).

If you missed the webinar, you can watch it in full here.

