Police investigate Palm Desert stabbing attack

A police investigation was underway early Thursday morning at a Palm Desert apartment complex where residents said there was a stabbing attack.

There was no confirmation from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department on any injuries.

Residents reported the violence at the Villa del Sol Apartments on Washington Street at Mountain View Drive.

Neighbors tell KESQ News Channel 3 a person was stabbed at 10:30 p.m.

Several sheriff's deputies and a forensics team were at the scene until 1:00 a.m.

It's not clear if anyone was hospitalized.

