Riverside County Sheriff provides updates

In a since-deleted video posted to Facebook Friday night, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco provided the public, talking about employee and inmate coronavirus cases. He also touched on enforcing health orders and the media.

Bianco says 80 inmates have tested positive in the past 2 weeks, with none having died of coronavirus. 16 of those have recovered and will be removed from quarantine today or tomorrow.

55 employees have tested positive while 3 have returned to work after recovering.

Bianco also mentioned that they have not cited or arrested anyone for not wearing a mask.

The sheriff also took a shot at the media in that video statement that has since been removed.