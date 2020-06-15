Major wireless carriers experiencing outages throughout the U.S.

News

Many T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers all over the United States have reported outages with their cell service.

According to DownDetector.com, a large number of reports are coming from major cities including Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

Hundreds of commentators on the website say they can't get any calls or texts.

T-Mobile's President of Technology Neville Ray addressed the outage on Twitter writing "Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly."

Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly. — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

A spokesperson for Verizon said "Downdetector is falsely reporting Verizon network issues" and that they are "aware that another carrier is having network issues."

Sprint, which recently merged with T-Mobile, also appears to be impacted, according to customers on DownDetector.com.

