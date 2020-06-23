Skip to Content
CAL Fire’s fire marshals and other agencies respond to increase in illegal fireworks in the Coachella Valley

FIREWORKS

News Channel 3 speaks with public information officers, Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department and Captain Fernando Herrera of CAL Fire, who say there has been a tremendous increase in illegal fireworks reported in southern California and in the Coachella Valley.

They tell us what's being done to address the illegal firework use and how this June compares to June 2019.

Coming up tonight at 5 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3, we will also share which areas of the valley are seeing the most illegal firework activity and if safe and sane fireworks are allowed for this year's Fourth of July holiday.

Caitlin Thropay

Caitlin Thropay is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Lifestyle Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News Leader. Learn more about Caitlin here.

