4th of July fireworks show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage will still be held

News

The fifth annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage is still scheduled to take place, the casino announced on Thursday.

The casino announced that this year's event will include live DJ entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. and have a "drive-in" theater theme.

Vehicle space will be limited due to social distancing protocols, officials say. Approximately 650 car spaces will be available. Parking is free and vehicles will be arranged to provide safe distances for families to view the fireworks.

"We’ve all been on pause for so long so now, and it is time to push play and enjoy all our community has to offer once again," said Darrel Kammeyer, Vice President of Marketing for Agua Caliente Casinos. "This year has certainly not been without its challenges, and we are so honored to provide what has become a staple in the Valley for many years now as the place to celebrate Independence Day."

Some of the other major Independence Day firework celebrations around the valley have been scrapped or modified due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Palm Springs announced on June 15 that the annual fireworks show & baseball game will be canceled this year.

"Due to the fact that the state of California is prohibiting large gatherings there will be no fireworks this year," said Cynthia Alvarado- Crawford, director of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation. " We thank our Palm Springs residents for their understanding.''

Palm Desert won't be holding a fireworks show either, but the city will be hosting a "patriotic listening party" instead.

"The goal is to let music and freedom ring out under the stars for all to hear," reads a news release by city officials.