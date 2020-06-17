Palm Desert to host ‘patriotic listening party’ in lieu of 4th of July fireworks

News

The annual concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park might've been canceled, but the city of Palm Desert has come up with a way to continue to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The city invites the community to join in on a "patriotic listening party." The city encourages everyone to head outside at 9 p.m., while observing all public health guidelines, and tune in to 98.5 the Bull or U-92.7 as they will be playing patriotic tunes in synchronized stereo.

"The goal is to let music and freedom ring out under the stars for all to hear," reads a news release by city officials.

The city also announced they are working with some restaurants to offer "Independence Day picnic baskets," which can be pre-ordered and enjoyed at home before, during, or after the listening party.

It's all part of a campaign to help support Palm Desert residents and businesses through the pandemic and beyond. The city is calling it "Unite Palm Desert."

Residents and visitors are invited to post pictures of their listening party experiences on social media using the hashtag #UnitePalmDesert.

"Unite Palm Desert" is a joint effort comprised of community and regional partners including: FIND Food Bank; the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce; El Paseo Parking & Business Improvement District; Joslyn Center; Living Desert Zoo & Botanical Gardens; McCallum Theatre; Palm Desert High School; and Desert Willow Golf Resort.

The campaign also includes the city’s economic relief package, which is expected to deliver up to $3 million in public support across the community. The relief package also contains no-interest loans to small businesses, a hospitality incentive program, community grants, emergency rental assistance, homelessness assistance, and more.

Details on the forgivable loan program for Palm Desert's small businesses

Unite Palm Desert involves a wide variety of community and regional partners including: FIND Food Bank; the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce; El Paseo Parking & Business Improvement District; Joslyn Center; Living Desert Zoo & Botanical Gardens; McCallum Theatre; Palm Desert High School; and Desert Willow Golf Resort.

For more information about Unite Palm Desert and the City’s Independence Day listening party, go to DiscoverPalmDesert.org. For more information, you can also email vmager@cityofpalmdesert.org.