Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz and other representatives call for vote on “HEROES ACT”

Valley Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is urging the senate to begin a vote on the "HEROES ACT," which was passed back in May.

Ruiz was part of a press call along with other state representatives, to help extend unemployment benefits set to expire soon.

It protects the paychecks of front-line workers, provides payments of up to $6,000 for families who are struggling, and extends unemployment insurance that will expire at the end of the month.