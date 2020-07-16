More than $34,000 worth of meth found in drug smuggler’s backpack

News

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a drug smuggler Thursday morning near the Calexico Border.

When federal agents searched the man's backpack, they found 15 cellophane-wrapped packages inside. The substance inside the packages later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The combined weight of the drugs was 15.2 pounds and the estimated street value was $34,200.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. The man, a 44-year old Mexican citizen, remains in federal custody pending prosecution.