OPEN 4 BIZ: Sakura Bed and Breakfast struggles during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has been brutal to many businesses, especially local hotels and inns. In a typical year, the summer months can be a financial drain, with the heat keeping visitors away and ongoing maintenance upkeep. The financial pain has only been amplified by the coronavirus effects, which is what one Palm Springs inn keeper is experiencing.

In this week's Open 4 Biz, morning anchor Angela Chen visited Sakura Bed and Breakfast in Palm Springs to learn its two decade history and how it's faring during this time.