Investigation underway after body found in Coachella

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Coachella Wednesday morning.

The body was found in the area of Avenue 49 and Calle Abelia at approximately 8:19 a.m. The entrance to the Rancho Las Flores community is taped off with crime tape.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are still at the scene as of Noon. Avenue 49 from Van Buren to Frederick will have road closures. There is no word when roads will be reopened.

This is the third body found in the east valley over the past few days.

The two other bodies were found in the community of Thermal. The first, on Saturday, was a male found in a burning vehicle that was ruled a homicide.

The other body was found on Tuesday near Avenue 78 and Fillmore Street. This remains under investigation.