Former Shadow Hills standout Tyson Miller making MLB debut in start for Chicago Cubs

Tyson Miller has taken the mound hundreds of times in his baseball career but on Monday it will be his first time doing so in the major leagues.

Miller, a former Shadow Hills high school star, is making his big league debut for the Chicago Cubs in the second game of the doubleheader against the rival St. Louis Cardinals.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. local time at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL.

The #Cubs today recalled RHP Tyson Miller from the club’s South Bend Alternate Site.



He will serve as the 29th man for our doubleheader and start Game 2 vs. St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/5ecDbOvb1h — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 17, 2020

The 25-year-old right hander was drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cubs out of California Baptist University in Riverside.

According to MLB.com, Miller is the 25th ranked prospect in the Cubs' organization.

Miller becomes the second desert baseball player to make his MLB debut this season. Former Palm Desert standout Brooks Kriske debuted earlier this year for the Yankees before being sent back to alternate site.

