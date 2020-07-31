Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines
By
today at 1:27 pm
Published 1:18 pm

Brooks Kriske makes big league debut for Yankees

Former Palm Desert star pitcher Brooks Kriske, who was called up to the Yankees active roster on Sunday, made his big league debut.

Even amidst an unusual season, a big league debut is a special moment. Kriske had that moment on Wednesday night, closing out the Yankees 9-3 win over the Orioles. The right-handed relief pitcher entered the game in the ninth inning. After walking the leadoff batter, Kriske retired the next three, two of which were strikeouts.

Here's Kriske right after making his debut:

Sports

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply