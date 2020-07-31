Brooks Kriske makes big league debut for Yankees

Local Sports Headlines

Former Palm Desert star pitcher Brooks Kriske, who was called up to the Yankees active roster on Sunday, made his big league debut.

Even amidst an unusual season, a big league debut is a special moment. Kriske had that moment on Wednesday night, closing out the Yankees 9-3 win over the Orioles. The right-handed relief pitcher entered the game in the ninth inning. After walking the leadoff batter, Kriske retired the next three, two of which were strikeouts.

Welcome to the show, Brooks ꓘriske 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/dG6wZiqW2U — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 30, 2020

Here's Kriske right after making his debut: