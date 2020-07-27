Brooks Kriske in the Bigs: Former PDHS standout called up by New York Yankees

Local Sports Events

Brooks Kriske has made it to the Big Leagues.

The 26-year-old right handed pitcher from Palm Desert was called up Sunday, July 26 by the New York Yankees from the team's alternate training site in Moosic, PA.

Kriske, drafted in the 6th round in the 2016 MLB Draft out of USC, also played for the Palm Springs Power.

"Our entire organization is extremely happy for Brooks. He has always been highly talented with a great work ethic. We wish him continued success," said Power general manager Andrew Starke.

Kriske, touted by scouts for his frame and power arm, was one of the thirty players in pinstripes for the Yankees on Sunday.

However, he did not make an appearance in the team's series-clinching win.

New York defeated the reigning World Series champion Nationals 3-2 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Yankees are in Philadelphia for their next series. However, Monday's game has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Miami Marlins organization.

Stay with KESQ Sports as this story continues to develop.