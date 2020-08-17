Local cancer survivor recognized for exceptional work as an essential worker

News

Griselda is a cancer survivor. Every day she goes to work at Food4Less in Cathedral City. Her manager, Astrid Buehler told KESQ News Channel 3 about the exceptional work of her essential employee, Griselda.

Buehler said Griselda goes above and beyond her duties every day while putting herself at risk so that she can support her family.

Today, News Channel 3 meets up with Grisdela while she's at work to recognize her. We learn more about her cancer survival story and why she's motivated to go above and beyond at work during this pandemic even if that means putting her own health at risk.

We also speak with Buehler on how she's being impacted by her hard-working employee Griselda and if that inspires her to enforce COVID-19 protocols even more to ensure the safety of Griselda and other employees.