First day of in-person class at Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage

Tuesday is the first day of in-person class for Kindergarteners through 5th graders at Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage.

News Channel 3 gets an inside look at how the school is operating in-person classes while keeping in mind the safety of students and staff.

Palm Valley School is the first school in the Coachella Valley that has been approved by the Riverside County and State Departments of Public Health to open for in-person instruction.

The school also plans to host after school, socially distanced activities for grades six through twelve, to get them out of the house.

Other local schools with applications pending approval include Desert Chapel Christian School and King's School in Palm Springs and The Palm Desert Learning Tree and Desert Adventist Academy in Palm Desert.

