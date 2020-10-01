All military personnel involved in mid-air crash near Salton Sea medically cleared

News

A spokesperson with the Twentynine Palms Marine Base confirmed to News Channel 3 that all personnel involved in a mid-air crash during a training exercise are back with their units.

The crash between an F-35B fighter jet and a KC-130J tanker plane occurred on Thursday at approximately 4 p.m.

Details: Military jet clips cargo plane during in-flight refueling; both crash in East Valley

According to Captain Nicole Plymale, spokesperson for the base, the F-35B belongs to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron - 121 (VMFA-121), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, which is headquartered at Camp Foster on the island of Okinawa, Japan.

The KC-130J belongs to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352 (VMGR-352), 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Plymale wrote that the crash happened during air-to-air refueling while the two aircraft were taking part in Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21.

"WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, which emphasizes operational integration of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force," Plymale wrote.

The pilot of the jet was able to successfully eject before the aircraft crashed in Ocotillo Wells, south of the Salton Sea. The tanker plane made an emergency landing in a field near an airport in Thermal.

Plyamle confirmed all personnel involved have been medically evaluated and returned to their units.

Air traffic control recordings captured the moments before and after the two planes collided and the ensuing aftermath.

Officials continue to conduct an investigation into the crash, including waht exactly caused the collision.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.