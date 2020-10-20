Moving back to the purple tier: What does this mean for schools thinking about reopening?

News

Riverside County is moving back to the purple, most restrictive tier and must remain there for at least three weeks.

What does this mean for schools thinking about reopening?

During the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting, Tuesday morning, we learned that Riverside County schools that reopened during the red tier can remain open. Schools that did not reopen in the red tier cannot open. Kindergarten through 6th-grade schools that are not currently open can only open if they apply for a waiver and are approved.

News Channel 3 is reaching out to our three local school districts to see how moving back to the purple tier will impact schools that were thinking about when to reopen for hybrid learning. Will the plans be pushed back?

Schools can obtain a waiver application on the RUHS-Public Health website or by clicking here.

Please see this website for all schools that have sent in applications: https://rivcoph.org/SchoolWaiver