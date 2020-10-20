State to announce at noon if Riverside County must revert to “purple tier” of reopening

Coronavirus

The state is expected to announce at noon on Tuesday whether or not Riverside County has to revert to the “purple tier” of reopening.

If the county has not met certain coronavirus metrics, many valley businesses will have to close their doors once again.

Just last month, Riverside County moved from the purple most restrictive tier into the red tier of reopening. That shift provided a sense of relief across several industries. Restaurants, retail, personal care services, museums and zoos were allowed to resume indoor operations with a limited capacity. Also places of worship, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers were allowed to open up on a limited basis indoors.

If the state announces the county is no longer meeting the red tier requirements, many of those businesses would have to close or move operations outdoors once again.



“If we do end up going to the purple tier, there will obviously be some changes that our businesses will need to make. The ones that have been allowed to resume indoor operations in the red tier, those businesses would have 72 hours to adjust their operations,” said Brooke Federico, public information officer, County of Riverside.

Federico also says if we revert back to the purple tier, Riverside County would have to remain in that tier for a minimum of 21 days.

To stay in the red tier, a county must report between 4 and 7 new cases per day, per 100,000 residents and have a positivity rate between 5% and 8%.

Currently, our online numbers show Riverside County has an adjusted 9.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents and a 5.9% positivity rate.

Federico says despite this, no formal decision has been made and the state is continually calculating our testing results.

