Veterans Day celebrated differently this year due to the pandemic

News

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise , Veterans Day celebrations will look different this year.

Most of the veteran day activities have moved virtually, but there are some that will be in-person like the Veterans Day & International Day of Peace ceremonies, which starts at 11 a.m. at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking to organizers and veterans about what they expect to see this Veterans Day.