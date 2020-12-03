Local firefighters sent to Cerritos Fire; Red Flag Warning through Saturday

News

The Palm Springs and Mecca Fire Departments each have firefighters helping to battle the Cerritos Fire that has been burning since early Thursday morning near Hemet.

The Cerritos Fire, a brush fire burning in the unincorporated Nuevo area of Riverside County near Hemet is one of three fires burning in Southern California.

The fire weather risk continues through Saturday because of a strong Santa Ana wind event.

More on the local impact and risk of this fire weather tonight on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m.!