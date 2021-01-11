Coronavirus pandemic on top of agenda as Riverside County Board of Supervisors meets for first time in 2021

News

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has a full agenda for their first meeting of the year. But the meeting is expected to start as many have for 2020: with an update on the response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

County health and emergency officials are expected to update supervisors during the "COVID-19 Response Status Report."

Riverside County is currently battling an intense surge in cases. As of Monday, the state website shows Riverside County metrics as 107.2 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K residents (94.8 Adjusted case rage). The state calculates the 7-day average in Riverside County as 23.1% positivity rate.

The county is also working to vaccinate residents according to risk-based tiers.

The meeting is Tuesday, January 12 at 9:30 a.m. See the full meeting agenda here. You can watch meetings here.

The Supervisors last met on December 15, 2020.

Do you want to speak during the meeting? Click here to find out how to be heard.

When can I get vaccinated?

Here are the vaccine allocation guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Click here to find out your place in line.

Phase 1A

About 3 million people

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

See CDPH Allocation Guidelines for Phase 1a.

Phase 1B

1B Tier One:

Individuals 75 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture

1B Tier Two:

Individuals 65 -74 years of age

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing

Congregate settings with outbreak risk: incarcerated and homeless

Phase 1C

Individuals 50 -64 years of age

People 16-64 years of age and have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: water and wastewater; defense; energy; chemical and hazardous materials; communications and IT; financial services; government operations / community-based essential functions

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. The hours of operation runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)

As a reminder, the stay-at-home order is still in effect in the the Southern California region, which includes Riverside County.

The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%. It needs to reach at least 15% for the order to be lifted.

Barbershops and hair salons are closed, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.