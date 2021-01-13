Local businessman stands by President Trump following impeachment & Capitol riots

News

A local businessman who's donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to President Trump's campaigns is standing by his man after last week's attack on the capitol and an impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"From my view, he's done a great job for this country," says Nachhattar Chandi.

"It's sad to hear that we are seven days away from the new administration coming in and the congress decided to impeach and this is keeping us more divided," Chandi adds.

Chandi Group USA operates a number of Arco ampm stations and other franchises in the Coachella Valley along with being in real estate development.

He paid $250,000 to participate in a roundtable with the President at the Rancho Mirage estate of Larry Ellison in February of 2020.

At the time he said, "People were thanking him for what you do for your the country, thank you, you are the savior."

And he still believes that.

Chandi says he's not aware of any responsibility the President had for the attack on Capitol Hill saying he's not the person to judge because he wasn't there.

When pressed on the issue about the President's comments at the rally ahead of the attack, Chandi said he has not been watching a lot of the news coverage over the last couple of months.

When asked if he believes the election was stolen he questions the election of "the most important person int he world" without voter identification.

Chandi does accept that there will be a new administration next week and hopes the country will come together on both sides of the aisle.

"It's a good idea to give a chance to the President-Elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, that they do a great job for the American people and that's what we need and I'm not here to point finger on either one."